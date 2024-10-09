Emily Davies pleads not guilty to alleged assault outside of Albany Elector’s Meeting

Emily Louise Davies, 28, has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge relating to an incident that occurred outside the Special Elector’s Meeting in Albany on 26th August.

The woman from the Great Southern Region appeared at Albany Magistrate Court on Thursday 3rd October and pleaded not guilty to common assault. Her court appearance was reported by The West Australian.

She will next appear in court to on November 28 to be allocated a trial date. OUTinPerth understands the alleged victim in the case is one of the organisers of lobby group Keeping Children Safe Albany.

The Special Elector’s Meeting was triggered by a petition from lobby group Keeping Children Safe Albany who called on their local council to restrict access to several sex education books in the library, while also demanding strict guidelines around dance workshops that featured twerking moves.

The council considered the motions put forward at the October council meeting and they were all rejected.