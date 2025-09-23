Emily Harrington has something to prove to the boy’s club in ‘Girl Climber’

Emily Harrington is a professional mountain climber, completing the massive feat of climbing Mount Everest’s 8000-meter peak.

While Emily has been at the summit of the competition circuit, her biggest challenge goes far beyond the physical challenge of scaling those peaks.

Girl Climber follows Emily’s attempt to solidify her legacy in the male-dominated world of rock climbing, Emily sets out to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan in the USA in just 24 hours.

In this documentary from director Jon Glassberg, a near-fatal fall forces Emily to face her mortality and reckon with what she’s willing to risk.

Girl Climber isn’t just about breaking records, it’s about breaking barriers. Amongst Yosemite’s legendary boy’s club, Emily is out to prove she’s the best climber – girl or no.

Girl Climber is screening at Luna Leederville on 7 October. For more head to lunaleederville.com.au