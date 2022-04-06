End of an era at Mayland’s much loved Swallow Bar

It’s the end of an era at Maylands much loved Swallow Bar, with operators Merez Bastian and Zoe Roy announcing they’re moving on from the venue.

In a Facebook past the couple said after a decade of running the popular bar their family is ready for the next chapter and will be heading to Melbourne.

“After an incredibly beautiful, tough, unforgettable, challenging, life changing and wonderful 10 years of Swallow Bar, it is time for us to say goodbye as we embark on new adventures with our beautiful girls in Melbourne.



“We are so humbled and grateful for all of the wonderful Swallow people that have been a part of the fabric and journey of Swallow so far – all of our staff, family, customers, musicians, suppliers past and present that have contributed to make Swallow what it is.” Zoe and Merez said.



When Swallow opened it was the first small bar in Maylands, in the decade that follow the inner city suburb has been transformed with several small bars now operating in the 8th Avenue and Railway Ave precinct.

Having won multiple awards for their tasty cocktails, fine wines, outstanding food, intimate atmosphere and lively entertainment, Swallow set the bar for what is expected from a community focused venue.

The couple shared that this weekend will be their final days at the venue, inviting all their clients to come down for a final drink. The couple’s departure may not be the end of Swallow though, as Zoe and Merez noted the might be a new chapter in the future.

“The bar will then be closed over Easter pending the next chapter… we would love nothing more than to see Swallow continue in wonderful hands who will give it the love and passion that we have.”

This weekend Swallow will be open on Saturday from 3pm-midnight and one Sunday the big finale session will be from 12noon.

OIP Staff

