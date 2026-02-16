Entries now open for ABC Classic’s Young Performers Awards

Applications can now be submitted for the ABC Young Performers Awards, a fantastic opportunity for young classical musicians.

Marking ABC Classic’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the awards return in 2026 to fortify their place as a cornerstone of Australia’s classic music landscape.

First established in 1944, the awards have given a platform to celebrated Australian artists including Simon Tedeschi, Andrea Lam and Amy Dickson.

The competition is open to performers aged 31 and under, shining a spotlight on their artistry, technical excellence and musical expression before a multi-talented and multi-disciplinary judging panel.

The grand final will be featured as a national broadcast on ABC Classic, ABC TV and ABC iview later this year. The winner will receive a $40,000 prize towards career development, and the opportunity to record a solo studio album under the ABC Classic label.

“ABC Classic is delighted that the Young Performers Awards return to the ABC this year as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations,’ says Head of ABC Classic Philip Noyce.

“The Awards have played a vital role in supporting the next generation of Australian classical musicians for more than 80 years, and I look forward to discovering and championing the country’s leading young musicians in 2026 as part of our milestone year.”

Entries for the ABC Young Performers Awards are open now, submit via the ABC Classic Young Performers Website. Full competition entry conditions and guidelines are available here.