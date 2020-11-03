Equality Green: Rainbow path to honour marriage equality decision

The City of Sydney have announced plans to honour Australia’s historic Yes vote on marriage equality, as we approach the occasion’s fourth anniversary on November 15th.

The plans will see a footpath in Surry Hills’ Prince Alfred Park turn rainbow, in an area of the park called Equality Green, where thousands gathered to hear the decision four years ago.

“I thought it was a fabulous idea when the Surry Hills Creative Precinct suggested we paint a bright rainbow on Equality Green,” Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said.

“This is a permanent tribute to the moment when more than 30,000 Sydneysiders gathered together to hear the results of the marriage equality postal survey in 2017.

“The path will represent both the progress we have made towards equality and the long way to go before our LGBTIQ communities are free of discrimination.

“I look forward to the day when we can safely gather again – somewhere over the rainbow!”

The Surry Hills Creative Precinct proposed the idea of a rainbow path in 2019.

“Surry Hills has long been at the vanguard of diversity and inclusivity, and the name Equality Green is a great reflection of that,” said Leigh Harris, President of the Surry Hills Creative Precinct.

“Having the rainbow walk painted at the site will be a permanent reminder of our contribution to that historic change.”

The rainbow path follows last year’s installation of a rainbow crossing in Darlinghurst – a tribute to the area’s close links with LGBTIQ+ communities.

OIP Staff

