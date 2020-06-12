Erasure release the first tune from ‘The Neon’ their 18th album!

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced details of their eighteenth studio album, The Neon, and shared the album’s luminous opener, Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling).

The new album will be the duos 18th album of their career, and their first since World Be Gone in 2017 and its classical rework World Beyond the following year.

Written and produced by Erasure, the album’s initial sessions saw the Vince and Andy reunited with a fresh optimism and energy, in part born from their own recent personal projects. Vince goes on to explain, “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling. He was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”

Taking inspiration from pop music through the decades, from bands Andy loved as a child through to the present day, he explains, “It was about refreshing my love – hopefully our love – of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

The album’s vocals were recorded in Atlanta, Georgia, with Vince joining Andy at the studio sessions, and the mixing was done by the band in London earlier this year. Photographs were shot at that time in the unique environs of Gods Own Junkyard, a gallery housing a huge collection of vintage neon.

Andy enthuses, “I felt like it was being inside a virtual reality game. I loved that it felt like being in a different world. That’s what I want our new album to convey.”

The 10-track album is out on Mute on 21 August 2020, and available on limited edition neon orange vinyl, limited edition green cassette and as a pre-order exclusive CD in a fold out orange foil blocked sleeve with fold out lyric and photography booklet, as well as to download and stream.

Track Listing

1. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling), 2. Nerves of Steel, 3. Fallen Angel, 4. No Point In Tripping, 5. Shot A Satellite, 6. Tower of Love, 7. Diamond Lies, 8. New Horizons, 9. Careful What I Try to Do, 10. Kid You’re Not Alone.

