Escape from Prison Island! A unique action game experience is coming to Perth

A massive interactive action game from Scandinavia is heading to Perth this summer and it looks like an absolute blast.

Prison Island has seen smashing success across Europe and the east coast, and now the mega-sized escape room experience is coming to Milligan Street in the city.

- Advertisement -

The 90-minute mission is designed for teams of two to five, with more than 30 different challenge “cells” to win, solve and defeat.

From solving colour puzzles to dogding laser beams and completing obstacle challenges, each room has a completely different mission to clear.

“Bringing Prison Island to Perth has been a long-time ambition”, says Mikael Bouteillon, Founder of Prison

Island.

“We’ve seen how much Australians love the concept on the East Coast, and we can’t wait for WA to take it

to the next level. The Perth audience is competitive, energetic and up for a challenge – it’s the perfect match.”

Build a team with a range of skills to take on logic puzzles, physical tests, quick reflexes and communication to rise up the leaderboard and win bragging rights as the fastest to escape Prison Island.

Prison Island is coming to Perth from late January 2026. For more, head to prisonislandexperience.com