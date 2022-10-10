Escape from the zoo with ‘Madagascar – The Musical’ in January 2023

An all-singing, all-dancing version of an animated film favourite is heading to Crown Theatre in January.

Madagascar – The Musical brings the DreamWorks hit to the stage, and the production team have just revealed the cast for the Australian premiere.

The cast includes recording artist and former Titanium boyband member Andrew Papas in the role of Alex the lion, former Hi-5 member Joe Kalou (The Book of Mormon, In The Heights, Wolf Like Me) as Marty the zebra, triple threat Moniquewa Williams as Gloria the hippo, Devon Neiman (The Brief and Frightening Reign of Phil) in the role of Melman the giraffe and Jonathan Martin, best known in Australia for his various roles on the Pop Up Globe stage, as everyone’s favourite lemur King Julien.

The production promises imaginative and colourful sets, world-class puppets, action-packed adventure and spectacular new songs that will leave you with no choice but to “move it move it” in the aisles!

Just like the movie, Madagascar – The Musical follows all the favourite friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the King of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public without a care in the world. Or so they thought…

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his daring escape – with the help of some plotting penguins – to explore the world.

Madagascar – The Musical is coming to Crown Perth from January 19 2023. For more info, head to ticketmaster.com.au

Images: Lyndon Katene / LK Creative

