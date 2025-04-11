‘Euphoria’ star Eric Dane shares he’s been diagnosed with ALS

Actor Eric Dane, best known for his starring roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria has shared that he’s been diagnosed with the most common form of motor neuron disease.

The 52-year-old who currently plays Cal Jacobs in the TV show Euphoria and rose to fame playing Dr Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy told People magazine that he’s been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) a tyoe of motor neuron disease.

- Advertisement -

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said.

Dane will appear in the upcoming third season of Euphoria which is expected to air in 2026. At the end of the last season his character’s secret bisexuality had been revealed to his family, and police had arrested him over a series of explicit videos that had been handed to them by his son Nate.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he told People. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane has been married to actor Rebecca Gayheart since 2004, the couple have two children. Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane in 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences”, she withdrew the petition last month.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons—nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.

As these neurons deteriorate, the brain loses the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, leading to muscle weakness, twitching, difficulty speaking, swallowing, and eventually paralysis. Although cognitive functions are often preserved, some individuals may experience changes in thinking or behavior.

The exact cause is unknown in most cases, though a small percentage are linked to genetic mutations. There is currently no cure, ALS is typically fatal within 2 to 5 years of diagnosis, most commonly due to respiratory failure.