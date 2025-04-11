Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Euphoria’ star Eric Dane shares he’s been diagnosed with ALS

Culture

Actor Eric Dane, best known for his starring roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria has shared that he’s been diagnosed with the most common form of motor neuron disease.

The 52-year-old who currently plays Cal Jacobs in the TV show Euphoria and rose to fame playing Dr Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy told People magazine that he’s been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) a tyoe of motor neuron disease.

- Advertisement -

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said.

Dane will appear in the upcoming third season of Euphoria which is expected to air in 2026. At the end of the last season his character’s secret bisexuality had been revealed to his family, and police had arrested him over a series of explicit videos that had been handed to them by his son Nate.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he told People. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane has been married to actor Rebecca Gayheart since 2004, the couple have two children. Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane in 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences”, she withdrew the petition last month.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons—nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.

As these neurons deteriorate, the brain loses the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, leading to muscle weakness, twitching, difficulty speaking, swallowing, and eventually paralysis. Although cognitive functions are often preserved, some individuals may experience changes in thinking or behavior.

The exact cause is unknown in most cases, though a small percentage are linked to genetic mutations. There is currently no cure, ALS is typically fatal within 2 to 5 years of diagnosis, most commonly due to respiratory failure.

Latest

News

Police remove homophobic banners targeting Labor MP Julian Hill

0
The gay MP was accused of caring more about the LGBTIQA+ communities than his electorate.
Culture

Mickey Rouke warned over homophobic comments on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

0
Actor Mickey Rouke has been given a formal warning...
Culture

Bibliophile | Conversations with Culture Icons

0
Music journalist Antonino Tati shares a collections of interviews from over the last four decades.
History

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

0
The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Police remove homophobic banners targeting Labor MP Julian Hill

0
The gay MP was accused of caring more about the LGBTIQA+ communities than his electorate.
Culture

Mickey Rouke warned over homophobic comments on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

0
Actor Mickey Rouke has been given a formal warning...
Culture

Bibliophile | Conversations with Culture Icons

0
Music journalist Antonino Tati shares a collections of interviews from over the last four decades.
History

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

0
The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.
Culture

Lady Gaga leaves Perth off her tour schedule

0
Perth fans are disappointed that they've been left out.

Police remove homophobic banners targeting Labor MP Julian Hill

Graeme Watson -
The gay MP was accused of caring more about the LGBTIQA+ communities than his electorate.
Read more

Mickey Rouke warned over homophobic comments on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

OUTinPerth -
Actor Mickey Rouke has been given a formal warning by the producers of the UK's Celebrity Big Brother over homophobic comments he's made to...
Read more

Bibliophile | Conversations with Culture Icons

Graeme Watson -
Music journalist Antonino Tati shares a collections of interviews from over the last four decades.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture