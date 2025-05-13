Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Eurovision 2025 begins and here’s our take on all the songs in Semi-final 1

Culture

The first heat of Eurovision gets underway at 3am (WA time) on Wednesday morning.

In recent days each of the 37 artists participating in this year’s competition in Basel Switzerland have begun rehearsing their performances.

Alongside the live shows, there are also family shows, dress rehearsals and the jury shows, all with live audiences. So by the time it gets to the televised performances they’ve run through them many times.

While you might love a song from it’s video, once they take to the stage its a whole different element of the experience.

Here’s our regular review of each countries song – the rule is we’re only allowed two words maximum to describe the song.

Iceland – hello East-17
Poland – Dark Goth
Slovenia – Sentimental Slush
Estonia – That’s Amore
Spain – Shakira
Ukraine – Camp!
Sweden – Annoyingly catchy
Portugal – Boring Beatlesque
Norway – Shining Armor
Belgium – Blood clot
Italy – Glam Rock
Azerbaijan – Forgettable
San Marino – Party time
Albania – 90s Madonna
Belgium – Lalalalala
Croatia – Bad cake
Switzerland – lovely
Cyprus – hunks

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland from the 13-17 May and will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Australia’s Go-Jo will be performing his song Milkshake Man in the second semi-final on Friday morning.

