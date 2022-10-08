Eurovision announces which city has been picked for the 2023 competition

Liverpool has been selected as the Host City for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, following a tight bidding race with the city of Glasgow.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.

The BBC, together with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), will organise the Contest in consultation with UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster and last year’s winners of the Contest.

Liverpool was chosen following a strong city bid process that examined facilities at the venue; the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists; infrastructure; and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022.

Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl welcomed the news saying Liverpool was the ideal location.

“Liverpool is the ideal place to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.” Österdahl said.

“The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale. We have been very impressed with the passion the city has shown in embracing the Contest and their inclusive ideas for placing last year’s winners, Ukraine, front and centre when thousands of fans visit next May.

“This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK in 25 years and, as we work with our Host Broadcaster, the BBC, to celebrate Ukraine’s victory, this unique production promises to be a very special one indeed.”

To coincide with the announcement of the Host City, the EBU has released the official logo for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, which contains the Ukrainian flag within the heart. The logo design reflects that although the competition will be held in the UK, it will be done on behalf of Ukraine, the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster said it was noteable that Liverpool already had a sister city in Ukraine.

“It is symbolic that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, a twin city of Odesa. The organisation of a contest of this level sets super demanding requirements. I am confident that the city recognised as the capital of pop music will meet them in the best way and will deliver the celebration of music that will amaze both delegations and fans of Eurovision.”

Organisers deemed that despite Ukraine winning the 2022 competition, it would not be possible for the country to host the event in 2023 due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. The move is not without precedent, the United Kingdom has stepped in as host on a number of previous occasions. The United Kingdom was the runner-up in the 2022 competition.

