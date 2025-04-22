Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Eurovision Check-in: Listen to every 2025 entry via the medium of Lego

Culture

Eurovision 2025 is approaching and he’s a fun way to check out all the songs in the competition.

Each of the 37 songs has been recreated using Lego characters. We’re particularly impressed with the recreations of Iceland’s silver clad sibling duo Væb, Austria’s JJ, and the United Kingdom’s Remember Monday.

Artist Alexandro Kröger created this different way of checking out all the songs in contention.

Of course, there’s also a Lego version of Australia’s entry Go-Jo.

Go-Jo has also shared a new version of his song Milkshake Man.

The Jungle Caramel version gives the tune some drum and bass beats and discordant techno stabs. While Go-Jo delivers a aerobic workout in the accompanying video.

Remembering Clodagh Rodgers

In 1971 Clodagh Rodgers represented the United Kingdom at Eurovision. She passed away this week at the age of 78.

In a statement posted on social media, her son Sam Sorbie said: “With a heavy heart, my dear beautiful mum Clodagh has sadly passed away after battling an illness for the last three years. She passed away peacefully yesterday surrounded by her family in Cobham.”

The Northern Irish singer participated in the competition with the song Jack in a Box. Rodgers spent more than a year in the charts from 1969 to 1971 with top five hits such as Goodnight Midnight and Come Back And Shake Me.

Her 1971 outing at Eurovision came fourth in the competition.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland from the 13-17 May and will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand. 

