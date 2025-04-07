Eurovision check-in: Remember the past entries at Eurovision Party

We’ve still got a five week wait and a federal election to get through before the party that is Eurovision 2025 arrives.

SBS have a got a party to tide Eurovision fans over until the big celebration, they’ll be broadcasting the recent Big Eurovision Party that took place in Amsterdam in December.

Watching the competition on television is a lot of fun, and each year we all have our favourite tunes, but the following year many of us might struggle to remember previous contestants.

Expediting Eurovision in person is very different. Each year the song competition takes over the host city, usually in the nation that won the previous year.

Town squares are filled with small stages featuring performers from previous years, every bar, restaurant and shop will be playing the Eurovision songs of years gone by. It’s not just the winners, it’s the many long forgotten songs and singers of the event’s seven-decade history.

Guy Sebastian performs at The Big Eurovision Party at Ziggo Dome stadium in Amsterdam, December 2024.

The Big Eurovision Party that premieres on Thursday 10th April on SBS and takes in this philosophy of loving the winners, recent favourites, classics and obscure.

Loreen, Nemo, Käärijä, Katrina (of Katrina and the Waves), Johnny Logan, Marija Šerifović, Baby Lasagna, Bambie Thug, Kristian Kostov, Alessandra, Marcus & Martinus and Australia’s Guy Sebastian to name but a few.

You might also find yourself wondering why Poli Genova’s If Love Was a Crime from 2016 only came fourth, but then realise that it was up against our own Dami Im. Fellow Bulgarian Kristian Kostov who represented the country the following the year is now a blonde and as cute as ever.

French singer Anne-Marie David first took part in Eurovision in 1973 representing Luxenbourg, she performs her hit Tu te reconnaîtras, and there’s perennial favourite Verka Serduchka from Ukraine with Dancing Lasha Tamba.

Go-Jo pays homage to Gina G’s classic dance tune

Australian singer Gina G represented the United Kingdom in 1996 and despite her song Ooh Aah..Just a Little Bit reaching the top of the charts, it only placed eight at the competition in Olso.

Australia’s representative for 2025 Go-Jo has just paid tribute to Gina G’s classic dance hit. By the way – if you love this song check out the Chase the Space mix from legendary drag DJ Jon of the Pleased Wimmin’.

The United Kingdom’s Remember Monday admit Queen was a big influence on their tune

When we first heard the United Kingdom’s entry from British band Remember Monday it immediately made us think of a Queen song.



“This song sounds like so many things, it’s a bit Queen, it’s a bit country, and there’s a bit in the middle that sounds like a sped-up version of Billy Joel’s 1978 hit My Life.” was our description last month.

Now in an interview with esteemed music magazine NME the trio have shared that yes – Queen was one of their big influences when writing the song. They actually wrote around 15 potential songs channeling Queen, Chappel Roan and the music Wicked.

They’ve recently performance an acoustic version of the song show casing their harmonies.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held from the 13-17 May and will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand. There’s no news yet on who will be hosting Australia’s coverage, but SBS has confirmed that Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are not returning.