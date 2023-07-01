Exhumed with Divine: Liberty Theatre’s celluloid revival

What a Divine way to spend your weekend with the last days and nights of Exhumed Cinema Celluloid Revival.

A revived, resuscitated and reopened Liberty Theatre on Barrack Street Perth City.

Featuring an expertly curated selection of cult and classic films programmed in 35mm & 16mm film, at Perth City’s original 1950s arthouse cinema, with nothing digital in sight; running until July 2.

This ticketed pop-up revival cinema Featuring an eclectic mix of genres will transport cinephiles on a thrilling journey through time with a collection of iconic, ground-breaking, and memorable films that have shaped the cinematic landscape.

Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with young and not-so-young. The revival allows a new generation to enjoy films that have transcended; time in all their celluloid glory at the rebirth of a CBD landmark Liberty Theatre, preserved in all of its 80s pink glory.

The last two days include a daytime showing of Muppets in Space and the classic Young Einstein on Saturday daytime.

The revival continues into Saturday night with an extra special showing of a John Waters trilogy.

With 35 mm film reels directly shipped over from the iconic Mr Waters; who strives for art in reverse.

Starting with a presentation from 6:30 pm, the mayhem continues with a showing of Hairspray.

Then we are allowed to see a hardly shown reel of A Dirty Shame, the trilogy ends with the classic Pink Flamingos

Both Hairspray and Pink Flamingos star the big and beautiful performance artist, actor, singer and drag queen Divine – not to be missed.

Sunday finishes with a showing of the Japanese animated futurist cyberpunk drama film Metropolis and Labyrinth starring David Bowie as the Goblin King.

The film Natural Born Killers is the second last, and to finish the two weeks of celluloid the 1978 Australian Classic and hardly known or seen, The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith ends the season.

Escape the cold and see some classics while supporting independent revival cinema until July 2.

Guy Gomeze

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.