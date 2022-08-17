Ezra Miller seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor Ezra Miller has announce they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” following a string of reports about unusual behaviour and a litany of legal issues.

In an exclusive statement to screen industry bible Variety Miller offered a public apology for their actions over recent years.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The actor made headlines in 2020 when a video emerged that appeared to show him choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland.

The actor has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and recently had felony burglary charges filed against him in Vermont after he allegedly broke into a property to steal alcohol.

Miller’s ongoing bad behaviour has become a PR nightmare for Warner Bros who features Miller in both their DC Comics and Harry Potter franchises. HIs new film The Flash is set to open in 2023.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.