Fake news in Kenya claims President encouraged “killing gay people”

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Kenya’s President William Ruto has been the subject of a rapid spreading fake news report that suggests he encouraged citizens to kill gay people.

The image, that was widely shared on social media earlier this week, shows Ruto giving a speech and the caption reads “President Ruto urges Kenyans to continue killing Gay people until they go extinct.”

The graphic that began circulating on 9th January has the logo of a local digital news outlet, but it not supposed screen capture is not genuine. Website Kenyans.co.ke has confirmed it is a fabrication and did not originate from their outlet.

The fabricated claim comes as the country made international headlines following the death of fashion designer and LGBTIQA+ rights advocate Edwin Chiloba. His body was found inside a mental trunk abandoned of the side of the road outside of Eldoret.

Rights groups in the country initially feared that his death may have been a hate crime related to his sexuality, but police have not suggested that this was the motive behind his killing. They have arrested, but not charged, five people in relation to the death including one of his close friends.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Kenya and those convicted of offences can face up to fourteen years imprisonment. While sexual activity is illegal, and there are no anti-discrimination measures in Kenyan law, transgender people do have the right to change their gender on official documents.

President William Ruto assumed office in September 2022, having previously served as the country’s Deputy President. He is an evangelical Christian.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.