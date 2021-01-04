False reports suggest ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Tanya Roberts had died

On Monday night there were widespread media reports that actor Tanya Roberts who found fame in the James Bond film A View to a Kill, and TV shows Charlie’s Angels and That 70’s Show has died unexpectedly aged 65.

The news was announced by the stars own media representatives who shared that Roberts collapsed while walking her dogs near her home on Christmas Eve. They announced she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, where she was put on a ventilator, but said she never recovered.

Subsequently it was announced that while Roberts is in the hospital and is in Intensive Care, she had not passed away.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, she had a brief career as a model before moving into acting. She appeared in films including The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle which found a cult following in the age of VHS rentals.

In 1985 she appeared opposite Roger Moore in the James Bond film A View to a Kill where she played geologist Stacey Sutton. The film also featured Christopher Walken and Grace Jones as villains.

On the small screen she played Julie Rogers on the final season of Charlie’s Angels. Later in her career Roberts played Midge Pinciotti on That 70’s Show appearing over 80 episodes.

She retired from the series to care for her husband Barry Roberts who’s health was failing. The couple were married from 1974 until his death in 2006.

