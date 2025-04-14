Family First dump teen candidate Malachi Brogden Hearne who claimed “lesbianism is disgusting”

The Family First Party have disendorsed their candidate for the seat of Longman in Queensland after a series of racist and homophobic comments came to light.

Malachi Brogden Hearne, who is 19 years old, will still appear on the ballot under the party’s name on election day though because nominations have already closed.

Warning: This article contains content that may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The dumped candidate told website The Noticer that he’d been disendorsed over the weekend after the party became aware of his views that he’s posted on social media. The Noticer website has been accused of having significant ties to the neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement, while they describe themselves as a right-wing news outlet.

Malachi Brogden Hearne.

Amongst his comments was a post he made on a news story about Matilda’s stars Tameka Yallop and her wife Kristy who announced earlier this month that they were expecting their second child. The couple posted an image of themselves and their young family.



In response to the Sky News story on their announcement Brogen Hearne posted “Child abuse. Two women cannot and should not raise children. This is disgusting and they should both be locked up. Lesbian is disgusting.”

In response to a post from LNP senator Matt Canavan who was extoling the virtues of Australia Brogden Hearne posted that Australia was a country “Built solely by white Christian men.” While on another post about South Australia recruiting police officers from the United Kingdom, the candidate replied, “At least they’re white”.

Elsewhere online Brogden Hearne had posted that “White people need to start breeding like rabbits” in response to an anti-immigration post.

He has also voiced his opposition to Lunar New Year being celebrated in Australia. “Asian Australians must learn to assimilate and participate in our prevailing Christian culture.” he wrote on X.

In articles published online by the candidate he argues for an immigration policy which only accepts young, single workers who are preferably Christian and from the “anglosphere”.

While in another article authored by Brogden Hearne argues that American politician Harvey Milk, who was assassinated in 1978, was a “sick human being”. He also argues that Milk’s assassination had “nothing to do with his homosexuality.”

Later in the same article Brogden Hearne puts forward his view that most heroes of the gay community are pedophiles, and so are many members of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

“You may protest, “It’s not ALL gays!“. And yes, maybe not every single homosexual is a nonce, but the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Many are.” the candidate wrote on his Substack account, before quoting a Biblical reference Matthew 7:18 “A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit”



On X he made more statements about the LGBTIQA+ communities saying, “Paederasty, incest, and bestiality are the end goal of the LGBT movement” tagging party spokesperson Lyle Shelton in the post.

In February Brogden Hearne joined Family First colleagues in calling for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to be banned.

“Mardi Gras should be illegal as it promotes paedophilia and child abuse.” he wrote on X. He also called for any parent taking a child to the event to be arrested.

Brogden Hearne has said he was surprised to be disendorsed because he’d already removed a number of posts at the party’s request, sharing that he’d removed posts form his X account that described homosexuality as “degenerate”, and calls he’d previously made for blasphemy by LGBT people against Jesus to made illegal.

The candidate has hit out at the party over his dumping saying his views were in line with Christian values. He has now announced he’ll run as an independent.

The seat of Longman is an urban electorate between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast covering towns including Caboolture, Burpengary, Narangba and Bribie Island. The seat is currently held by LNP member Terry Young.

Family First has declined invitations to comment on the candidate’s disendorsement. Back in March they said Brogden Hearne was someone who had grown up with “the constant bombardment of sexual degeneracy and knows firsthand the effects of a hyper-sexual, secular, and decadent culture.”

On Tuesday the party’s spokesperson and NSW senate candidate Lyle Shelton is scheduled to be part of a live election debate hosted by youth media organisation 6News.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

OUTinPerth has reached out to Brogden Hearne and Family First for comment.