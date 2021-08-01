Far-right extremists Neil Erikson jailed for abuse at LGBTI friendly church

Self proclaimed Neo-Nazi Neil Erikson has been jailed for 10 weeks after he marched into an LGBTIQ+ friendly church and hurled abuse at parishioners.

The Victorian man appeared in court this week via video link for sentencing over the incident that occurred in Metropolitan Community Church in Hawthorn in May 2019.

The court heard how the 36 year old, accompanied by two women, walked into the church around 20 minutes after the congregation had convened and after sitting for a short period, rose and asked if they “married Sodomites?”

He then hurled homophobic abuse at the churchgoers, and regfused to leave when asked. Erikson live-streamed his incursion on social media.

The Canberra Times reported that Magistrate Angela Bolger described his actions as “confronting”, “provactive” and “insulting.” The magistrate said Erikson had a right to be as ignorant he chose, but he did not have the right to interupt church services – labelling his conduct as “shameful”.

Erikson represented himself in court, and was asked by the magistrate if he had any relevant prior convictions, to which he submitted that he had served a one month prison sentence earlier this year for a similar offence. He told Magistrate Bolger that he would prefer to pay a fine, but was happy to return to prison.

The judge ordered him to surrender himself to Melbourne’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he will serve a 10 week sentence.

