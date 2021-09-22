Fashion journalist Richard Buckley passes away aged 72

Richard Buckley, prolific fashion writer and husband of designer and director Tom Ford, has died aged 72.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” Ford’s label said in a media statement today.

“Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side.”

“He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.”

Buckley made a name for himself in the fashion industry as a writer for both Vogue Italia and New York magazine, also working as an editor for Vanity Fair and editor-in-chief at Vogue Hommes.

Friends and colleagues have begun to pay tribute to Buckley across social media, including Elton John’s husband David Furnish.

“Richard was a consummate gentleman of many extraordinary talents,” Furnish wrote.

“A brilliant writer and editor, devoted father, and loving husband of Tom Ford. Their 35-year union always served as an inspiration for Elton and me.”

“My heart and condolences go out to Tom and their beautiful son Jack, along with all the people whose lives he touched.”

OIP Staff, image: Twitter

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.