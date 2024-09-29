Fernie is back with new song ‘Bones & All’

We introduced you to Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter Fernie earlier this year when they shared their song Pain.

The artist is now thrilled to announce a brand-new EP, Hopeless Dreams featuring Pain which will be available on Valentine’s Day February 14, 2025 via Secret City Records.



Fernie has also unveiled Bones & All, a hauntingly introspective new single. This track is described as capturing the EP’s exploration of navigating heartbreak and emotional struggle with both elegance and intensity, reflecting the signature grace and grit that defines Fernie’s music.

“The song generalises the horrors of being in an abusive environment.” Fernie explains, “Do we truly know the deep psychological impact we place upon younger generations? If I had to explain this song in one sentence it would be, listen to your kids.”

The musician draws on past trauma and difficult relationships to create their music.

“These are my stories, our stories,” Fernie says.

In 2021, the musician self-released his breakthrough project, Aurora. Hopeless Dreams is a “prequel” EP of sorts, “an A-side to Aurora’s B side,” he explains, exploring where Fernie came from and how these stories changed him.

The upcoming EP will feature seven tracks including Hopeless Dreams, Valhalla, Pain, Open Season, Bones & All, White Wine and Incendies (Outro).