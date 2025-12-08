Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

FIFA World Cup Pride game between two nations who outlaw homosexuality

News

FIFA have drawn the teams playing order for next year’s World Cup, but the designated Pride match will feature teams from two countries that outlaw homosexuality.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held across three countries Canada, the USA and Mexico, and the drawing of which teams has just taken place.

Ahead of the draw a match to be played in Seattle was deemed to be the official Pride game of the competition, with it due to take place the same weekend as the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

- Advertisement -

The match will see Egypt and Iran take to the field. Two countries who criminalise homosexuality. In Egypt people convicted of same-sex activity can face up to 17 years in prison with hard labour. While it has been estimated that between 4,000 to 6,000 gay men and lesbians have been executed in Iran since 1979.

It will be the first time that there has been a designated Pride game in a World Cup competition.

At this stage local organisers are expecting the game to still have the Pride celebrations, despite the countries which have been selected to play.

The last World Cup was held in Qatar, a country which also has laws against same-sex relationships.

Latest

Culture

‘Invisible Boys’ up for two AACTA Awards

0
A slew of Western Australian productions are among the nominees.
Culture

Its time for the return of Tiga

0
The electro artist will soon release 'Hotlife', his first album in over a decade.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sarah Ponsonby, one of the Ladies of Llangollen

0
In the 1800s Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler ran away and lived together for the rest of their lives.
Culture

Big Brother crowns 2025 winner with a nail-biting finale

0
On Monday night the five final housemates were one by one shown the door until the winner was crowned.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Invisible Boys’ up for two AACTA Awards

0
A slew of Western Australian productions are among the nominees.
Culture

Its time for the return of Tiga

0
The electro artist will soon release 'Hotlife', his first album in over a decade.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sarah Ponsonby, one of the Ladies of Llangollen

0
In the 1800s Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler ran away and lived together for the rest of their lives.
Culture

Big Brother crowns 2025 winner with a nail-biting finale

0
On Monday night the five final housemates were one by one shown the door until the winner was crowned.
Community

Queer Book Club announces December read: ‘Kiss Her Once For Me’

0
Kiss Her Once For Me, which came out in 2022, won the Lambda Literary Award for Best LGBTQ+ Romance.

‘Invisible Boys’ up for two AACTA Awards

OUTinPerth -
A slew of Western Australian productions are among the nominees.
Read more

Its time for the return of Tiga

OUTinPerth -
The electro artist will soon release 'Hotlife', his first album in over a decade.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sarah Ponsonby, one of the Ladies of Llangollen

OUTinPerth -
In the 1800s Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler ran away and lived together for the rest of their lives.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture