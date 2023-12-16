Filming wraps of Season 3 of popular drama ‘Heartstopper’

Popular drama Heartstopper has wrapped filming on its third season.

Streamer Netflix posted a picture the social media with cast members Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring, and Kit Connor, who portrays Nick Nelson, alongside writer and creator Alice Oseman.

Oseman took to social media to share her excitement about the filming coming to an end, saying the new series would take the show into “uncharted territory”.

“We have a few more hours of our final day to get through, but I wanted to express how deeply grateful I am to the cast and crew for their hard work, dedication, skill and endurance over the last 11 weeks.” Oseman said in a social media post.

“Season 3 takes Heartstopper into uncharted territory and it presented a range of new challenges to our cast and crew, but everyone did the most incredible job and I am so excited to share what we’ve all been working on.” Oseman added.

The series based on graphic novels and books written byu Oseman has been an enormous success for Netflix, and the new series is expected to air in the second half of 2024.

Oseman has just released the fifth volume of the graphic novel, and in the UK’s it has been declared the fastest selling graphic novel of all time.

The story shares the relationship between teenagers Charlie and Nick as they combat coming out, school bullying, siblings, mental health challenges and much more.

Heartstopper began life as a web comic published to Tumblr, and the author crowd funded the first round of physical publications of the work. After they sold out in a snap, she was picked up by major publisher Hachette.

Earlier this year Oseman announced that she would be bringing the story of Charlie and Nick to its conclusion in a sixth volume of the graphic novel.

