Author Alice Oseman shares ‘Heartstopper’ Volume 5 & 6 details

Author, illustrator and BAFTA nominated screenwriter Alice Oseman officially announced the Heartstopper Volume 5 publication date – November 9.

In a video shared to their 1.7 million fans on Instagram, the global bestselling creator also surprised fans by announcing there will be a Heartstopper Volume 6 to follow, with more details to come.

The clip also revealed exclusive information on what readers can expect from the hugely anticipated next volume in the graphic novel series.

“I am really excited to be announcing details on Heartstopper Volume 5 and revealing Volume 6 for the very first time!” Oseman says.

“Heartstopper Volume 5 will follow the gang as they look towards the future. Charlie is starting to find confidence in who he is and what he wants but Nick is having a bit of a crisis with his Uni choices. Is he going to go far away or stay somewhere near to Charlie? We’ll see!

“When I started working on Volume 5, I was struggling with where the story was going but I finally figured it out – I was trying to fit too much into one volume! I realised that I needed to properly explore how Nick and Charlie’s relationship progresses and give all the characters their moment to really shine.

“So, that’s how we landed on Volume 5 and a surprise Volume 6 – I really hope you’re excited to see a bit more from Heartstopper and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on Volume 5 in November!”

Heartstopper has become a global phenomenon. The graphic novel series dominated the international bestseller charts in 2022, and captured hearts and mind as a Netflix series starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, where Oseman serves as creator, writer and executive producer.

Originally a webcomic on Tumblr and Tapas, Heartstopper has amassed an enormous online fanbase with over 115.8 million views to date.

