Finalists announced for 2025 WA Youth Awards

Since 1999, the WA Youth Awards have been celebrating young Western Australians for their extraordinary community contributions and achievements.
The awards are open to West Aussies aged 10 – 25, as well as outstanding youth groups and organisations that support our young people.
Organised by the Youth Affairs Council of WA (YACWA), the Awards culminate in a gala ceremony with a three-course dinner and drinks at Optus Stadium, with musical performances from young artist to entertain guests throughout the evening.
This year’s finalists include passionate advocates for a number of important causes, including the environment, representing regional voices, mental health, the arts, people with disability and the prevention of domestic, family and sexual violence.
The finalists were selected from over 130 nominations, highlighting the passion, dedication and talents of young Western Australians.
The awards will recognise the outstanding contributions of young people and youth organisations across 10 categories including:
- Charmaine Dragun Memorial Award;
- Commissioner for Children and Young People Participate Award;
- Creative Contribution Award;
- ECU Community Leadership Award;
- MercyCare Positive Achievement Award;
- Minister for Youth’s Most Outstanding Youth Worker Award;
- Mission Australia Young Changemaker Award;
- The Carers WA Milestone Award;
- The Y WA Collective Action Award; and
- Youth Focus Sector Collaboration Award
All category winners receive a framed award and a $1,000 prize. Now in its 26th year, the WA Youth Awards is a cornerstone event celebrating young people’s contributions to our State.
The awards are delivered in partnership between the WA Government, the Department of Communities, and the Youth Affairs Council of Western Australia, and with Lotterywest support.
This year’s sponsors also include The Y WA, Mission Australia, Edith Cowan University, the Commissioner for Children and Young People Western Australia, MercyCare, Carers WA, Youth Focus and the Australian Childhood Foundation.
The 2025 WA Youth Awards will be held on Friday 12 September at a gala ceremony at Optus
Stadium.
Visit www.yacwa.org.au/wa-youth-awards-2025 for more information and to see the full list of
finalists.
Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of ECU.