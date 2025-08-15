Finalists announced for 2025 WA Youth Awards

Since 1999, the WA Youth Awards have been celebrating young Western Australians for their extraordinary community contributions and achievements.

The awards are open to West Aussies aged 10 – 25, as well as outstanding youth groups and organisations that support our young people.

Organised by the Youth Affairs Council of WA (YACWA), the Awards culminate in a gala ceremony with a three-course dinner and drinks at Optus Stadium, with musical performances from young artist to entertain guests throughout the evening.



This year’s finalists include passionate advocates for a number of important causes, including the environment, representing regional voices, mental health, the arts, people with disability and the prevention of domestic, family and sexual violence.



The finalists were selected from over 130 nominations, highlighting the passion, dedication and talents of young Western Australians.

2025 WA Youth Awards finalists

The awards will recognise the outstanding contributions of young people and youth organisations across 10 categories including: