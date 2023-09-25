Finnish alternative pop artist shares ‘Blonde’ ahead of new EP



Finnish alternative pop artist Lxandra has announced their raw new EP Might Night Wanna Wake Up.

Lxandra’s formative years were spent on the picturesque island of Suomenlinna in Finland, a place that nurtured their artistic spirit. Their daily journey to school either involved taking the ferry or their parents’ boat to the mainland, “I can drive a boat, but I can’t drive a car,” the artist laughs.

Surrounded by a mere 800 residents, creativity was abundant in Lxandra’s upbringing. Influenced by luminaries like Prince, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Aretha Franklin, they immersed themselves in the enchanting tales of Hans Christian Andersen and the whimsical world of Tove Jansson’s Moomins.

The artist says the upcoming EP builds upon past versions of themselves to reveal an intimate portrait.

“Struggling with grief in many different ways made me want to put this EP together,” Lxandra said.

“I wanted to dive deep into it and create a fairy tale world appreciating all the different stages.”

Lxandra leads the EP wit Blonde, with a bubbling pop beat and captivating vocals.

Image: Lumi Hartikainen

