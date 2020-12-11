‘Firestarter’ charts the success and tragedies of Bangarra Dance Theatre

Firestarter- The Story of Bangarra | Revelation Perth International Film Festival | Until 13 Dec | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

This captivating documentary tells several stories on the same journey, multiple tales on an shared trajectory.

It charts the history of Bangara Dance from a fledgling company without funds or a home, to becoming one of Australia’s premier cultural institutions.

It shares the story of indigenous people in Australia beginning to be recognised and respected from the 1968 referendum through to Prime Minister Paul Keating’s history making Redfern speech.

Most importantly it shares the story of three brothers, Stephen David and Russell Page. Three siblings who make their way from the suburbs of Brisbane to being the backbone of this aspirational dance company, and we meet the found-family they develop among the dancers, musicians and designers who are drawn into orbit around their powerful creativity.

David is the musician, camp and outrageous, Russell is the heartbreaker and comedian of the three, while Stephen is the creative driving force that propels the company forward with increasingly bold and acclaimed dance works.

Using a wealth of archival footage and interviews with current and past members of the company we find out about the history, the challenges and the tragedies that make up the story of a company whose name means ‘firestarter’.

The documentary follows them from Brisbane to Sydney, and then into the Australian countryside as they search for a connection to country that their urban upbringing and the stolen generation has taken away. Then we see them take on the world as one of the most successful indigenous artistic companies on the planet.

Along the way though hearts are broken, lives are derailed by demons and addictions, and it leads to a moment where the company faces one of its toughest tests.

A documentary that will inspire you, lead to tears being shed, and generate new respect for some of our country’s greatest artists. Not to be missed.

Firestarter was the opening film at the 20202 Revelation Perth International Film Festival. Catch it this weekend.

Graeme Watson

