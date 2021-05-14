‘First Day’ gets the green light for a second series

Screen Australia have announced a swag of shows getting a slice of $1.3million worth of funding to bring them to the screen, including a second season of the children’s drama First Day.

A four-part second series of the award winning drama will be created for ABC iview. The story is centered on transgender student Hannah Bradford (played by Evie Macdonald).

This new series will follow Hannah in her second year at Hillview High as she sets out to change the culture at the school, and finds it’s only through working together that meaningful change can be achieved.

Returning for series 2 are writer/director Julie Kalceff and producers Kirsty Stark and Kate Butler. They are joined by writers Eloise Brook and Martine Delaney. The project is financed with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

First Day started life as a short film screened as part of International Day of the Girl. The original 17 minute project collected a heap of industry awards and lead to the full series being commissioned.

Since wrapping the first season, teenage star Evie MacDonald, has been building her social media profile, she makes hilariously funny and sassy TikTok videos and has over 160,000 followers on the platform.

