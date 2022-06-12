First images of Harry Styles ‘My Policeman’ film released

Audiences have got their first look at the upcoming film My Policeman with Amazon releasing the first images of the production. Among the photos shared is a picture of stars Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in a swimming pool scene, while a second image captures them with co-star David Dawson in a museum setting.

The film is directed by Michael Grandage and is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts 2012 novel.

The novel is set in Brighton in 1957 and focuses on a policeman called Tom who is gay at a time when homosexuality was still illegal. School teacher Marion falls in love with Tom and they get married, even though Tom is really in love with Patrick; a museum curator.

When Marion become jealous, she exposes Patrick, who is arrested for indecency.

The film also follows the characters decades later, when Tom and Marion are still married, but their lives become strained when Marion agrees to take in Patrick after he suffers a stroke.

Grandage, who was previously Artistic Director of the Donmar warehouse in London, is one of the most prolific theatre directors of the last 25 years. His partner is award winning theatre designer Christopher Oram.

While Styles and Corrin play Tom and Marion in their youth, Gina McKee and Linus Roache play the older versions. My Kingdom star David Dawson plays the younger version of Patrick, and Rupert Everett portrays the characters as seen four decades later.

Harry Styles has spoken about the films explicit gay sex scenes. The film is scheduled to be in UK cinemas in October, and arrive on streaming service Amazon Prime on 4th November.

OIP Staff

