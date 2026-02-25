First look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series starring Emma Corrin

Netflix has revealed the first look at its upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, with non-binary star Emma Corrin in the leading role.

The iconic drama from Jane Austen is set to become a six-part limited series, with Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden across from Corrin’s Elizabeth Bennet as Mr Darcy.

- Advertisement -

The series will also star Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Jamie Demetriou, Louis Partridge, Fiona Shaw, Freya Mavor and Rhea Norwood.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Writer and Executive Producer Dolly Alderton said of the cast.

“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

“With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”