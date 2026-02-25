Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

First look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series starring Emma Corrin

Culture

Netflix has revealed the first look at its upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, with non-binary star Emma Corrin in the leading role.

The iconic drama from Jane Austen is set to become a six-part limited series, with Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden across from Corrin’s Elizabeth Bennet as Mr Darcy.

- Advertisement -

The series will also star Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Jamie Demetriou, Louis Partridge, Fiona Shaw, Freya Mavor and Rhea Norwood.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Writer and Executive Producer Dolly Alderton said of the cast.

“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

“With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

Latest

Culture

Harmony Festival returns to City of Belmont this March

0
The City of Belmont is celebrating community diversity with the return of their annual Harmony Festival.
Community

OutStanding: Entries now open for queer miniature story competition

0
Looking for a fun opportunity to flex your creative skills?
Culture

Urzila Carlson and Nazeem Hussain are ‘Separated at Birth’

0
Queer comedy superstar Urzila Carlson is teaming up with Nazeem Hussain for an all-new Aussie comedy series.
News

Review | ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ has a timely message about discrimination

0
Amanda Seyfried gives a career best performance in this stylised semi-musical about the founding of the Shaker religious movement.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Harmony Festival returns to City of Belmont this March

0
The City of Belmont is celebrating community diversity with the return of their annual Harmony Festival.
Community

OutStanding: Entries now open for queer miniature story competition

0
Looking for a fun opportunity to flex your creative skills?
Culture

Urzila Carlson and Nazeem Hussain are ‘Separated at Birth’

0
Queer comedy superstar Urzila Carlson is teaming up with Nazeem Hussain for an all-new Aussie comedy series.
News

Review | ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ has a timely message about discrimination

0
Amanda Seyfried gives a career best performance in this stylised semi-musical about the founding of the Shaker religious movement.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1983 playwright and author Tennessee Williams died

0
He's remembered as one of the most important playwrights of the 20th century.

Harmony Festival returns to City of Belmont this March

OUTinPerth -
The City of Belmont is celebrating community diversity with the return of their annual Harmony Festival.
Read more

OutStanding: Entries now open for queer miniature story competition

OUTinPerth -
Looking for a fun opportunity to flex your creative skills?
Read more

Urzila Carlson and Nazeem Hussain are ‘Separated at Birth’

OUTinPerth -
Queer comedy superstar Urzila Carlson is teaming up with Nazeem Hussain for an all-new Aussie comedy series.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture