First look at Queer Screen’s 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Queer Screen’s 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival has unveiled a sneak peek at the incredible cinematic journey awaiting audiences from 15 to 29 February in Sydney, before an on-demand encore 1 to 11 March nationwide.

The festival promises a kaleidoscope of LGBTIQ+ stories showcasing both Australian and Sydney premieres from across the globe screening at Event Cinemas George Street, Dendy Cinemas Newtown, Ritz Cinemas Randwick as well as other exciting venues to be announced. The full festival program will be revealed on 10th January 2024.

We are thrilled to be announcing six of the over 100 films that will make up our 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival”, Festival Director Lisa Rose explained. “It’s such a wonderful time for queer film, with a plethora of unique and interesting stories being told about the LGBTIQ+ experience both real and imagined. I can’t wait for audiences to see what is on offer.”

One of the most anticipated highlights of the festival is the Sydney Premiere of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s critically acclaimed young adult novel, this evocative story of friendship and self-discovery brings a feeling of sun-kissed nostalgia to the classic coming-of-age tale.

Winner of the prestigious Teddy Award for best queer film at Berlinale, the Sydney Premiere of All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is a slow-burn love story between two men as they explore the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.

For fans of Pose and Transparent, transgender actress Trace Lysette stars alongside screen legend Patricia Clarkson in the Australian Premiere of Monica, whose powerful performances anchor this intimate and complex exploration of family and forgiveness.

For fashion enthusiasts and fans of iconic cinema we present the Sydney Premiere of Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field which offers a fascinating glimpse into the remarkable life and fascinating process of the stylist Patricia Field who gave us The Devil Wears Prada’s cerulean sweater and Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu.

Featuring a Sundance Special Jury prize-winning performance from non-binary heartthrob Lio Mehiel, Mutt follows twenty-something trans man Feña as he’s thrown into an eventful 24 hours in New York City where he reconnects with his ex-boyfriend, sister, and father for the first time since coming out.

Internet comedian turned Hacks scene-stealer Meg Stalter delivers a hilarious performance in Cora Bora, a bittersweet queer comedy about a struggling musician who finds her world thrown off its axis. The film also features Heather Morris (Glee) and Margaret Cho (Fire Island).

Find all the details at Queer Screen.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.