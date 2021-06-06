First Nation’s work ‘Fire’ is ready to set The Blue Room alight

Siblings, Culture and Koort (Heart) are at the centre of the next show coming up at The Blue Room in Northbridge.

The Blue Room Theatre and Kalyakoorl Collective present FIRE, a powerful First Nations work and an ode to the strength of sisterhood.

Forming part of The Blue Room Theatre’s annual Winter Nights program the piece is a deep exploration of culture, sisterhood and complex family dynamics. Written by emerging playwright and actor Ebony McGuire (Wirun), this is a story about love and loss, grief and sisterhood; and why family can always bring out the FIRE in you.

With the last week of the performance season aligning with NAIDOC week – there is no better time for Kalyakoorl Collective, a brand new First Nations Theatre Company to premiere its first full length Blue Room season.

Off the back of a highly successful season at FRINGE WORLD 2021 and further refined in a recent creative development FIRE is a new female lead, First Nations work filled with comedy, culture and koort (heart).

Written and performed by Ebony McGuire alongside Nadia Maritich, FIRE combines dance, poetry, song and storytelling to take audiences on a powerful journey.

Follow the journey of two sisters as they learn to rebuild their fractured relationship after becoming estranged during their childhood. Two sisters, two sides, and everything that has been left unsaid. Holly and Lyss haven’t seen each other for years, so of course living together is the perfect idea.

But what happens when the memory of someone you held so close, is a far distance from the person in front of you now?

“Holly and Lyss have a lot to talk about and being able to explore that since our last season at Fringe has been a dream, especially with such a great team. So many discoveries have been made and yet the heart of this story is still there, even with the addition of another character” said Ebony McGuire.

Follow two women as they discover how to be sisters once again, and the culture that continues to call them home. Jam packed with sharp humour, nagging sisters who borrow your stuff without asking and bond that runs deep – FIRE promises to be a powerful work not to be missed.

Fire is at The Blue Room Theatre from 22nd June.

OIP Staff

