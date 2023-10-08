Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from G Flip, Dinnit Divo, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Royel Otis and Hauschka.

G Flip – Australia

On her latest offering G Flip goes very mellow with a guitar strumming number that sees them taking a sail around Sydney Harbour. Australia is a heart-breaking love song about missing people.

The track is an additional offering to the songs on to their number-one album Drummer that’s just been nominated for six awards at the upcoming ARIA Awards.

Dinnit Divo – Lucifer

Hailing from London Dinnit Divo was born and raised in Portugal. Alongside their works as a singer, they are also an artist, novelist and model, describing their work as being about positivity, equality, revolution and acceptance, grounded in a firm belief that through art we can open people’s minds and change attitudes towards politics, ethics, discrimination, fashion, industry and the whole world.

Teen Jesus and Jean Teasers – I Used to Be Fun

This track has been out for a little while now, but the band have just put out their album I Love You. The punk quartet are currently on tour across Australia with the DMAs, and will play The River in Margaret River on 10th November, and then Port Beach Brewery in Fremantle the following day.

Royel Otis – Fried Rice

We’re totally loving this slice of indie pop heaven. The duo’s debut album Pratts & Pain has just been announced for February 2024.

This new single from the Sydney group was produced by Dan Carey whose been behind the hits for Wet Leg. The album takes its title from a London pub that’s just around the corner from Carey’s home-based studio. The duo say Fried Rice is about being into someone at the wrong party.

“Being into someone at the wrong party. They want everyone there but you, so you turn on the charm you think you found at the bottom of a bottle. You succeed in your head but that’s just not the case on reflection. Moral of the story is make sure you know the type of party you’re getting yourself into. Keep your eyes wide shut.” the duo said.

Hauschka – Inventions

Hauschka — the recording moniker of Academy Award and BAFTA – winning composer Volker Bertelmann — presents his new single, Inventions, from his forthcoming album, Philanthropy, out Friday, October 20.

The video for the new track was filmed in Japan by filmmaker Wataru Sato.

“The video provides a captivating glimpse into the multifaceted aspects of everyday life in Japan, skillfully capturing both the fast – paced, hyper – modern lifestyle and the serene moments deeply rooted in its rich history and culture, finding expression in poetry and carpentry. It showcases that there’s not one answer but that joy, and serenity in everything, from arts and crafts to the meticulous work of a train conductor.” Bertelmann said of the new clip.

