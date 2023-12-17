Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs from Dylan Mulvaney, The Knocks team up with Sofi Tukker, plus Eurovision entry Aiko, a new video from Romy and a reworked song from the late Tina Turner.

Dylan Mulvaney – Blue Christmas

While she’s gained fame for sharing her gender transition journey on social media, when we first met Dylan Mulvaney, she was working hard in the world of musical theatre. Here she’s returned to singing with a rendition of Blue Christmas.

The Knocks & Sofi Tukker- One On One

The combination of American electronic band The Knocks and the superb Sofi Tukker is a match made in heaven. It;s not their first collaboration, they team up for Brazilian Soul five years ago.

The new tracks was created after the musicians spent a night on the town in NYC visiting nightclubs and hearing a lot of indie dance and Italo disco house tunes. The next day they headed into the studio and created this dance floor friendly tune.

Aiko – Pedestal

The journey to Eurovision 2024 has begun. Aiko will represent Czechia with this tune about self-love. Born in Russia, but raised in Czechia, Aiko is now based in the United Kingdom where she has put out three albums of material.

Romy – She’s On My Mind

There’s been so much great music in 2023 and former member of The Xx Romy produced a great album that maybe hasn’t gotten all the love it deserves. This blunt ode to romance, desire, love and attraction comes with a great clip set in a night club.

Tina Turner – Something Beautiful

When Tina Turner passed away earlier this year she left an impressive legacy of music and a story of great resilience and determination. A new 3-CD collection Tina Turner – Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll revisits her many different singles.

Here long-term collaborator Terry Britten has made a new version of Something Beautiful Remains, which originally appeared on her 1996 Wildest Dreams album. The new take on the track has the slightly shorter title of Something Beautiful.

The track was written by Britten and Graham Lyle, they’ve both recorded their own versions of the song, while a house-jazz version has been laid down by Groove Messengers,

