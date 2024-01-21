Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs from Bright Light Bright Light, Bananarama, Vassy, Ariana Grande and Jamie XX.

Bright Light Bright Light – You Want My….

Bright Light Bright Light has shared his new song You Want My… The soulful and disco-tinged song is definitely one for the dancefloor, the bedroom or the backroom. It’s a delicious slice of queer pop.

Bananarama – Supernova

This new tune is from Bananrama’s forthcoming album Glorious which celebrates there four decades in the music business. Keren Woodward says the track is one that takes you on to the dancefloor.

Vassy – Off Switch

The multi-award-winning singer Vassy teams up with UK hit producers Duke & Jones on this catchy new tune. Vassy has been getting a lot of love for the song as she’s been touring the USA with Aqua. Check out our 2022 interview with Vassy.

Ariana Grande – yes, and?

Discussion questions this week, how much does this song owe to Madonna’s Vogue? Would you buy celebrity hummus? What are the garbled vocals at the start actually saying? Is this video very similar to Paula Abdul’s Cold Hearted, which is based on a sequence from the film All That Jazz?

Jamie XX – It’s So Good

The clip might be retro, but the tune is fresh as.

