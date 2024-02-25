Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from Nick Ward, Mika, Nxdia, Bananarama and A.G. Cook with Charli XCX.

Nick Ward – Gimme

New alt-pop goodness from the Australian artist who last year signed to major label EMI.



Mika – Jane Birkin

Mika takes to an ice rink for his new song where he sings about wanting a love like that experienced by Jane Birkin. English actress and singer Jane Birkin made her mark in France where she’s remembered for her romantic and creative partnership with Serge Gainsbourg. She died in July 2023.

Nxdia – She Likes a Boy

British artist Nxdia first came to prominence on TikTok. Here she sings about the tragedy of when the girl you’ve got a crush has a crush on a boy. In its first week of release this tune has already had over a million streams.

Bananarama – Do Not Disturb (Krystal Klear New Wave Edit)

The ‘nana’s new greatest hit album Glorious celebrates their 40 years of making hits, and this new remix of 1985’s Do Not Disturb gives the track a whole new vibe. The band have previously described this song as ‘not one of their personal favourites’.

A. G. Cook – Britpop

British producer A.G. Cook has produced tunes for Jonsi, remixed songs by Lady Gaga and written for Beyonce. He’s also contributed to Troye Sivan’s latest album and worked with Charli XCX, alongside making his own music.

He’s now shared the first single from his forthcoming third solo album, a collaboration with Charli XCX. It’s called Britpop, but it doesn’t sound anything like the 90’s music movement that brought Blur, The Charlatans and Oasis to the world’s stage. It’s a frenetic mash of electronic sounds and repetitive vocal cut ups that speeds along.

