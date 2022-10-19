Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

This week we’ve got new music including The Boss taking a journey into soul, Stereophonics’ Adam Zindani launches a solo career, and a lost recording from Queen.

Plus, a very meaningful new tune from Tove Lo,

Bruce Springsteen – Nightshift

For his 21st album Only the Strong Survive Bruce Springsteen offers a selection of his favourite soul tunes.

Take a listen to his take on the under-appreciated Commodores track Nightshift. Released in 1985 the song pays tribute to soul legends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson, who had both died the previous year. It made the Top 10 in Australia, and was the Commodores only hit after the departure of Lionel Richie in 1982.

Adam Zindani – What About Love

Zindani has been making music for decades as the guitarist with Stereophonics, and his own side-project Casino, but this is his first solo release. It’s a slice of 80’s inspired coolness.

Queen – Face It Alone

An unexpected new track from Queen with the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury. The recording was made in the late 1980’s during the sessions for The Miracle – the last Queen album released before Mercury’s death in 1991.

It’s not a great song, but there is something beautiful in hearing Freddie’s voice one more time.

Tove Lo – Grapefruit

On the surface this is a great piece of dance music, but when you listen to the lyrics you discover Tove Lo has a serious message about experiences of struggling with body image. Her fifth album Dirt Femme was released last week.

Inhaler – Love Will Get You There

This is just a lovely slice of jangle indie-pop goodness. The track is from their second album Love and Bruises which was released back at the start of the year. Hailing from Ireland, the lead singer Elijah Hewson is the son of U2 singer Bono.

