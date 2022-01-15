FKA twigs collaborates with her favourite artists on ‘Caprisongs’

The iconic FKA twigs has dropped a new mixtape, Caprisongs, following the massive success of her 2019 album Magdalene.

The mixtape documents twigs’ “journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.” and showcases an evolution and expansion for this prolific artist who continues to thoughtfully push at the edges of her art.

Caprisongs features collaborations with Pa Salieu (on honda), Daniel Caesar (careless), Rema (jealousy), Jorja Smith and Unknown T (darjeeling), DYSTOPIA (which way) and Shygirl (papi bones) in addition to the previously released single tears in the club, which saw twigs teaming up with The Weeknd for her biggest track to date.

The mixtape is executive produced by FKA twigs and El Guincho and features production from FKA twigs, El Guincho, Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Marius de Vries, Jasper Harris, Teo Halm, Arca, FRED, Psymun, Cirkut, BKay, Reaper, Sega Bodega, Fake Guido, Pau, Felix Joseph, AoD, Jeff Kleinman, Warren Ellis, Jonathan Coffer and BAK.

Caprisongs is out now – find it on your favourite music service here.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.