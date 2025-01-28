Flynn V promises electric chaos at ‘FREAK OUT: THE AFTERPARTY’

The FREAK OUT is back this Fringe World season, once again bringing a spectacular celebration of outstanding local talent.

Under the direction of the Party Prince of Perth, Flynn V, FREAK OUT: THE AFTERPARTY summons the energy of a raging late night blowout, promising to reclaim the word ‘freak’ and create space for connection, freedom and wonder.

With just one night left of this exclusive afterparty, we caught up with Flynn V to find out what’s happening behind the velvet rope at The Rechabite this Saturday night.

What ingredients do you think make for the perfect after-party?

The perfect after-party is all about that electric energy. You need a banging soundtrack that gets people moving, those unexpected moments that keep everyone on their toes, and a vibe where everyone feels free to be themselves.

Throw in a bit of chaos, and you’ve got an event that will be remembered for years to come.

What kinds of performers are you looking for when putting together a FREAK OUT lineup?

I’m after performers who aren’t afraid to take risks and bring the unexpected—people who thrive on pushing boundaries and delivering high-energy, stand-out performances.

It could be drag, burlesque, circus, or cabaret; I want artists who are completely authentic and have the ability to connect with the audience.

What’s been so amazing is that every single performer I’ve chosen is not only talented, but they’re all so up for anything I throw their way. They show up with their A-game, and their hard work and creativity help create an immersive experience that the audience won’t forget.

Tell us about who’s joining you for this year’s FREAK OUT.

This year’s lineup is stacked with world-class entertainers who each bring something fresh to the stage. Alongside me, the “Party Prince of Perth,” you’ll witness breathtaking acts from fire-breathing ballerina Nat Oakes, burlesque royalty Karl Kayoss, international showgirl Lotta L’amour, pole champion Ruby Lai, cabaret queen Milo Hartill, rising dance star Alfie, and rule-breaking creative Ginava, the genius behind MESSY FRIENDS.

Together, we’ve created a night packed with chaotic energy, where every act is designed to captivate and leave the audience wanting more.

Why is it important for you to make sure an event like this is unapologetically queer?

In times like these, shows like FREAK OUT! feel more important than ever. It’s a celebration of freedom, self-expression, and the queer community—a place where people can truly be themselves. For me, it’s about creating a space where every person feels seen, valued, and accepted, no matter who they are.

Being unapologetically queer goes beyond just representation—it’s about giving people the opportunity to shine in a space that’s safe and uplifting. I feel incredibly fortunate to have the privilege to showcase so many types of queer talent, and to do it with people I get to call family.

It’s these moments of connection and celebration that are vital, especially in today’s world.

Perth hosts one of the biggest fringe festivals in the world, but what do you think makes Perth Fringe so magic?

Fringe World is pure magic because it brings such a rich mix of talent from all corners of the globe. Perth comes alive during the festival, and there’s this palpable buzz between the performers and the audience.

The blend of local and international acts, the energetic atmosphere, and the stunning venues all contribute to the magic. And let’s not forget how great it is to reconnect with friends who I only get to see at festivals around the world—sharing laughs, stories, and moments of pure joy.

It’s this perfect mix of creativity, energy, and connection that makes Perth Fringe truly unique.

What energy should people bring to the FREAK OUT!?

Come with your most open, carefree, and wild energy! FREAK OUT! is all about escaping the outside world and diving into a space where you can just let loose. It’s your chance to have fun, embrace the unexpected, and be unapologetically you.

Do yourself a favour and come ready to dance, drink, and throw yourself into the experience. Leave your inhibitions at the door—this is a night where anything can happen!

FREAK OUT: THE AFTERPARTY is running on Saturday, 1 February at The Rechabite. Head to fringeworld.com.au for more.