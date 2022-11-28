For The Love: Charli XCX to headline 2023 music festival

For The Love announces its top tier international lineup for summer featuring global pop star Charli XCX, alongside dance favourites Duke Dumont, Sonny Fodera & Snakehips.

Aussie stars Cosmo’s Midnight, Budjerah, Kye, Sumner and Jade Zoe will also hit the palm-lined paradise stages to make up this season’s carefully curated blend of dance, pop and live performances.

Supported by triple j, Australia’s innovative music & lifestyle festival will again take place across four beautiful waterside amphitheatres across the country, including Gold Coast, Wollongong, Perth and Melbourne.

With global fashion brand Nana Judy at the helm of the VIP lounges, For The Love will deliver another year of its elevated style & fashion offerings, connecting like-minded people to engage in stylistic creativity.

For The Love will also be engaging their environmentally-driven Music For Oceans initiative, which gives back to the beautiful waterside locations that hosts their events, while working alongside tourism boards to deliver community-focused activations and fundraising activities nationally.

Brought to you in partnership with Untitled Group, the team behind Beyond The Valley, Wildlands Festival, Grapevine Gathering and more, the event series promises to deliver summer memories of dancing under sunset skies.

For The Love takes over Taylor Reserve, Perth on Sunday 5 March 2023. Check out presale information here.

