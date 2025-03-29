Former Liberal MP Rory Amon accused of meeting 13-year-old boy via dating app

More details have emerged in the case of former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon who has been charged with a series of offences relating an alleged sexual assault of a minor. Amon has resigned from parliament, pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges and is yet to stand trial.

Warning: This report includes details of an alleged sexual assault.

This week court documents released by the NSW District Court revealed more details of the offensive Amon is alleged to have committed.

According to the Crown’s statement, the complainant was 13 years old in 2017 when he created an anonymous profile on the Squirt dating application. To create an account, he entered an older age.

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon.

It is alleged that Amon, who was between the ages of 27 and 28 at the time, initiated communication with the youth, before moving the conversation to another app, Snapchat. Here explicit photos and videos were allegedly exchanged.

The court documents outline that the complainant believed that Amon was in his early 20s, and later thought he was 17 years old. While the complainant claimed he was not 13 but 15 years old.

Prosectors have alleged that Amon was aware that the child was under 16 years of age.

It has been detailed that Amon allegedly met the complainant, picking him up and taking him to a secluded toilet in a carpark, where he kissed the child and engaged in oral sex. Amon is accused of taking the teenager to the same location a few weeks later and sexually assaulting him multiple times.

The teenager reportedly disclosed the incidents to a schoolteacher, but did provide enough detail for any action to be taken. Between 2019 and 2020 they reconnected and began chatting and sharing images via Snapchat again.

In 2022 a full police report was filed with the complainant allegedly that Amon had attempted to engage hm in sexual activity again via a dating app, using different accounts.

Amon, a solicitor specialising in family law served as a local government councilor from 2017 until 2023 when he was elected to state parliament. He became the member for Pittwater in March 2023 and was appointed as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Youth, Housing and Planning. He resigned from parliament when the charges were first levelled against him.

This week the judge in the case turned down an application to modify Amon’s bail conditions to allow him to move to a new address in Potts Point.

His lawyers revealed that he had already signed a lease on the property in January, and Sydney’s tough property market was making it difficult to find someone to live. His legal representative said he wanted to move away from the Northern Beaches area where he is a well-known community member, and breaking his new lease could lead to him losing thousands of dollars that he’d paid for a deposit.

Prosecutors argued that the complainant works near the area and often socialises in the suburb. In a statement to the court the complainant said Amon moving the region would be “personally catastrophic” for him. Justice David Scully agreed that the risk was too high and denied the application for Amon to move to a new suburb.