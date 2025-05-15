Former NSW MP Rory Amon back in custody

Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon is back is custody after allegedly breaching his bail conditions relating to a raft of child sex offences.

NSW police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested at approximately 10pm on Wednesday night at Day Street Police Station after an alleged bail breach.

Amon will appear at the Downing Centre Local Court later today for a hearing over the alleged breach.

Amon is facing 10 charges, including five counts of sexual intercourse with a person over the age of 10 and under 14.

Court documents have revealed that Amon is accused of meeting a teenager after connecting on an online dating app. It is alleged that the 13-year-old boy bypassed the apps age restrictions, and claimed to be 15 years old.

Amon, who was 27 or 28 at the time of the alleged offences, is accused of lying about his age and claiming to be 17 years of age.

Prosecutors have alleged that Amon was aware that the child was under 16 years of age.

It is alleged that Amon initiated communication with the youth on the Squirt app, before moving the conversation to another app, Snapchat. Here explicit photos and videos were allegedly exchanged.

It has been detailed that Amon allegedly met the complainant, picking him up and taking him to a secluded toilet in a carpark, where he kissed the child and engaged in oral sex. Amon is accused of taking the teenager to the same location a few weeks later and sexually assaulting him multiple times.

The teenager reportedly disclosed the incidents to a schoolteacher, but did provide enough detail for any action to be taken. Between 2019 and 2020 they reconnected and began chatting and sharing images via Snapchat again.

In 2022 a full police report was filed with the complainant allegedly that Amon had attempted to engage hm in sexual activity again via a dating app, using different accounts.

Amon, a solicitor specialising in family law served as a local government councilor from 2017 until 2023 when he was elected to state parliament. He became the member for Pittwater in March 2023 and was appointed as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Youth, Housing and Planning. He resigned from parliament when the charges were first levelled against him.