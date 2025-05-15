Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Former NSW MP Rory Amon back in custody

News

Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon is back is custody after allegedly breaching his bail conditions relating to a raft of child sex offences.

NSW police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested at approximately 10pm on Wednesday night at Day Street Police Station after an alleged bail breach.

- Advertisement -

Amon will appear at the Downing Centre Local Court later today for a hearing over the alleged breach.

Amon is facing 10 charges, including five counts of sexual intercourse with a person over the age of 10 and under 14.

Court documents have revealed that Amon is accused of meeting a teenager after connecting on an online dating app. It is alleged that the 13-year-old boy bypassed the apps age restrictions, and claimed to be 15 years old.

Amon, who was 27 or 28 at the time of the alleged offences, is accused of lying about his age and claiming to be 17 years of age.

Prosecutors have alleged that Amon was aware that the child was under 16 years of age.

It is alleged that Amon initiated communication with the youth on the Squirt app, before moving the conversation to another app, Snapchat. Here explicit photos and videos were allegedly exchanged.

It has been detailed that Amon allegedly met the complainant, picking him up and taking him to a secluded toilet in a carpark, where he kissed the child and engaged in oral sex. Amon is accused of taking the teenager to the same location a few weeks later and sexually assaulting him multiple times.

The teenager reportedly disclosed the incidents to a schoolteacher, but did provide enough detail for any action to be taken. Between 2019 and 2020 they reconnected and began chatting and sharing images via Snapchat again.

In 2022 a full police report was filed with the complainant allegedly that Amon had attempted to engage hm in sexual activity again via a dating app, using different accounts.

Amon, a solicitor specialising in family law served as a local government councilor from 2017 until 2023 when he was elected to state parliament. He became the member for Pittwater in March 2023 and was appointed as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Youth, Housing and Planning. He resigned from parliament when the charges were first levelled against him.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ made its debut

0
The film would become iconic and spur many spinpff projects.
Culture

10 contestants progress to the Eurovision final

0
But we bid farewell to five nations who failed to make the grade.
Culture

British author Aidan Chambers dies aged 90

0
His young adult novels were groundbreaking for their inclusion of diversity in sexuality.
Culture

Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall sign on for ‘Burning Rainbow Farm’

0
The story is based on real life events that occurred in 2001.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ made its debut

0
The film would become iconic and spur many spinpff projects.
Culture

10 contestants progress to the Eurovision final

0
But we bid farewell to five nations who failed to make the grade.
Culture

British author Aidan Chambers dies aged 90

0
His young adult novels were groundbreaking for their inclusion of diversity in sexuality.
Culture

Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall sign on for ‘Burning Rainbow Farm’

0
The story is based on real life events that occurred in 2001.
Culture

Queer Western Australian authors lead the way in the Fogarty Literary Award shortlist

0
Chuckie Raven and Seth Malacari have made the short list.

On This Gay Day | ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ made its debut

Graeme Watson -
The film would become iconic and spur many spinpff projects.
Read more

10 contestants progress to the Eurovision final

Graeme Watson -
But we bid farewell to five nations who failed to make the grade.
Read more

British author Aidan Chambers dies aged 90

Graeme Watson -
His young adult novels were groundbreaking for their inclusion of diversity in sexuality.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture