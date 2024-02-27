Former SBS boss Michael Ebeid appointed chair of Screen Australia

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Former Managing Director of SBS, Michael Ebeid, has been named as the new chair of Screen Australia.

The Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, announced this morning that Ebeid will take over from outgoing Chair Nicholas Moore AO whose third term ends at the end of March.

Screen Australia is the government agency charged with supporting Australian screen development, production and promotion. Established in 2008 it took over the functions and appropriations of its predecessor agencies, the Australian Film Commission (AFC), the Film Finance Corporation Australia (FFC) and Film Australia Limited.

Edeid was initially appointed to the Screen Australia Board in July 2023, he has extensive experience in the media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

“I’m honoured and excited to Chair Screen Australia as we navigate the dynamic landscape of evolving audience behaviour, shifting consumption trends and the multifaceted challenges confronting the screen and production industry to ensure it continues to thrive.” Edeid said.

“As content and technology increasingly intersect, Screen Australia plays a vital role in the health of our screen sector, not just in nurturing local talent, but also in ensuring Australian stories and culture are preserved through compelling productions that resonate with both Australian and international audiences.

“Looking ahead, I am dedicated to playing a key role in supporting the growth and development of the Australian screen industry, which not only contributes substantially to our economy but also serves as a cultural ambassador on the global stage. Aligned with the government’s vision outlined in the National Cultural policy, Revive, Screen Australia stands as a crucial pillar in realising that vision, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing success,” Ebeid said.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said the appointment of Ebeid as the organisation’s chair and alongside the reappointment of Megan Brownlow as deputy chair put it in a strong position for the future.

“Modern Australia is alive on our screens.” Burke said. “Screen Australia is integral to telling those stories.

“Both of these appointments will help secure the future of Screen Australia.

“Importantly that means we can hear and see Australian stories that are yet to be told.

“I thank the outgoing Chair, Nicholas Moore, for his impressive leadership since 2015.”

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan welcomed the appointments.

“I’m delighted to welcome Michael as our new Chair, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to further support the Australian screen industry. The Executive team look forward to working with Michael to provide continued leadership and vision for the organisation. With Michael’s extensive experience in media and technology, his dedication to Australian storytelling will continue the rich culture of innovation and investment in the Australian screen sector.

On behalf of the Board and the Screen Australia team, our sincere thanks go to Nicholas Moore for his dedication and contribution as Chair. Nicholas has supported the agency through nine years of a constantly evolving industry, and has overseen significant investment in Australian stories,” Brennan said.

Born in Cairo, Edeid moved to Australia with his family when he was three years old. He came out as gay in the 1990’s and has been described as one of the most powerful figures in the Australian media and technology realms.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.