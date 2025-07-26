Search
Former US Congressman George Santos has begun his 7 year jail term

News

Former US Congressman and convicted felon, George Santos, has surrendered to prison authorities and begun his 7 year jail sentence over fraud offences.

His convictions include wire fraud and identity theft. Authorities have confirmed that Santos is now behind bars at a Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton in Fairton, New Jersey

In 2022 Santos became the first member of the Republican party, who had publicly shared that they were gay before being elected, to become a congressman.

Within weeks of his election however journalist delved into his past and discovered he’d made up major details about his past employment history and education.

George Santos also was accused of falsely linking himself to major events including the terrorist attacks on 9-11 and the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Then it was discovered that he’d been misusing funds raised for his election campaign.

In late 2023 his colleagues expelled his from the chamber, and he was found guilty by a court of felony offences for identity theft, record falsification and wire fraud.

The court had also stipulated that he will also be required to pay nearly USD$375,000 in restitution to victims and forfeit an additional USD$205,000. His sentencing in April 2025 was delayed for several months after he asked the court for more time to launch as new podcast which he hoped would generate the income to pay the required restitution.

Ahead of heading to prison Santos posted to social media describing himself as a “legend” and saying “The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed.”

News

UK survey finds Pride flags make LGBTQ+ people feel safer

0
The study was conducted by YouGov.
News

NSW MP Gareth Ward found guilty of sexually assaulting two men

0
There are now calls for the politician to resign from parliament.
News

Manchester rapist convicted over 5 sexual assaults around gay village

0
Sid Ali Djelid was found guilty following a five week trial in Manchester.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Bears’ were mentioned in print for the first time

0
It was 1979 when the Bears were first recorded in print.

