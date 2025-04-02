Former WA Governor Malcolm McCusker to lead inquiry into election

The Cook government has appointed former Western Australian Governor Malcolm McCusker to head an inquiry into the management of the 2025 state election.

The Western Australian Election Commission has been under fire over reports that polling booths were short staffed, accusation that some booths ran out of ballots and stationary, long queues and a lack of pre-polling locations in some districts.

The counting process has also been the most drawn out in memory, with some seats taking weeks to determine the winner.

WA Premier Roger Cook.

Premier Roger Cook said today that there was no question over who won each seat at the election, but the process needed to be reviewed.

“Western Australia has a democratic process that is the envy of societies around the world so it is vital that we maintain public confidence in how that process is managed.



“The final result of the March State election represented a clear and undisputable endorsement of my new Labor Government but any questions concerning the management of the poll deserve answers.



“That is why I have ordered an independent Special Inquiry to examine how the poll was planned, managed and resourced, so we ensure public confidence is maintained.



“It is appropriate therefore that Mr McCusker, an eminent barrister and former Governor of Western Australia who sits outside of government, reviews the management of the election and reports his finding and recommendations.”



Electoral Affairs Minister David Michael said voters deserved better service.

“As the newly appointed Electoral Affairs Minister in the new Labor Government led by Premier Cook, I want to ensure both local government and State Government elections in Western Australia are handled in the most efficient and streamlined manner possible.



“Western Australian electors deserve a clear, convenient and straightforward process when they exercise their right to vote, while ballot counting should be handled as efficiently as possible to achieve a timely and undisputable result.



“The inquiry will include a reference panel comprising members from each of the major political parties to ensure fair, impartial and mutually-supported outcomes.” the Minister said.

The government says McCusker will lead a comprehensive, independent Special Inquiry into the management of the election.

“The approach has the support of the Liberal Party, Nationals and Greens, who were consulted on the Terms of Reference, as the other major political parties in Western Australia.” the government said in a media release.

While most parties had called for an inquiry others were arguing for a Royal Commission into the debacle.

A reference panel will be available to Mr McCusker as Special Inquirer to help inform the review.

The Premier has sought a representative from each of the four major parties to join the panel with an electoral affairs expert to also be appointed.

McCusker will be provided administrative support staff to ensure there are sufficient resources to undertake the review effectively and efficiently.

The Premier has directed the Public Sector Commissioner to arrange the review, in accordance with the Public Sector Management Act 1994.

The final report of the inquiry is to be finalised by 30 June 2025 and delivered to the Public Sector Commissioner, who will provide it to Premier Cook. McCusker may seek an extension to the deadline if this is required.