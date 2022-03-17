Fox Sports reporter Tom Morris stood down over audio recordings

Fox Sports have stood down sports journalist Tom Morris after leaked audio captured the reporter making allegedly racist, sexist and homophobic remarks.

In one audio clip Morris can be heard making comments about Asians, Blacks, women and homosexuals, while a second video clip reportedly sees him making crude remarks about a female colleague.

In the audio clip Morris can be heard saying ““I’m not Asian, I’m not black, I’m not a woman, I’m not gay, so don’t treat me like shit. I’m a man with a heart and I’ve got feelings. Love youse all.”

The content of the clip where he allegedly speaks about a female colleague has been described as unpublishable.

“Fox Sports has stood down a reporter pending an investigation regarding an inappropriate audio recording.” a spokesperson for the broadcaster said. “While it is not appropriate to comment further, Fox Sports is committed to a workplace where everyone feels safe, respected and valued.”

It has been revealed that leak of the two clips came from within Morris’s own circle of friends, the videos initially were shared on a WhatsApp group before one member of the circle distributed them to other people.

The leaking of the audio comes less than 24 hours after Morris had a fiery altercation in a media conference with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge.

At an AFL media conference Beveridge took exception to reports Morris had filed which came from leaks within the club. In front of media colleagues Beveridge publicly confronted Morris describing his work as “gutter journalism”.

Beveridge later issued a statement apologising for his actions.

“I have reflected on my comments and actions from the post-game press conference after last night’s game and acknowledge that my exchange with journalist Tom Morris overstepped the mark,” Beveridge said in a statement.

“I want to apologise for my behaviour. I want to apologise to Tom Morris and all those present last night and to our members, supporters, partners and the wider football community.

“I recognised that what I did was not OK. It was not representative of our club culture, which is so special and means so much to me.

“While I was highly emotional in the moments after a difficult loss, it is no excuse to let those emotions spill over and get the better of me.”

OUTinPerth has reached out to Tom Morris for comment.

OIP Staff

