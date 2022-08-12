Fran Kelly to host ‘Frankly’, a new chat show for the ABC

ABC presenter Fran Kelly will host a new chat show which is going to be name Frankly.

The Friday night show will see Kelly present a live show featuring international guests and a in-house band.

Last year Kelly left her long-standing gig as the host of ABC Radio National’s flagship Breakfast program.

“Leaving RN Breakfast was bittersweet… I’m loving the sleep-ins but missing all those incredible conversations with fabulous guests from around Australia and the world,” she said.

“People have been asking ever since what’s next for me. Well this is it and I can’t wait. More great conversations, a live audience, and my own band…what’s not to be excited about.”

The new show will be a change of pace for Kelly who has spent most of her career grilling politicians and decision makers. The presenter however does have a music and arts background and worked as an arts administrator before moving into journalism.

The show is expected to make its debut later this year.

