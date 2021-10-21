Broadcaster Fran Kelly leaves RN Breakfast after 17 years

ABC broadcaster Fran Kelly has announced she’ll be stepping down from her role hosting the Radio National Breakfast program. The political journalist has been hosting the show for 17 years.

Kelly announced her impending departure on air on Thursday morning.

“I’ve been in this role for 17 years and I have loved every second of it. Each morning is an adrenaline-fuelled, non-stop live ride interviewing some of the greatest and most interesting minds in Australia and the world,” Kelly said.

“I thrive on the thrill of both setting the day’s news agenda and engaging in the public discussions we have as a society.

“Presenting RN Breakfast is the best journalism job in the country and it is very hard to walk away from it. But Breakfast is a hard taskmaster – 17 years of early mornings is tough on the body and soul and I am choosing to leave now because I never want to give this job any less than 100 per cent.”

Prior to taking up the early morning role, Kelly had served as as the political editor for 7.30 and had also spent time as the broadcaster’s European correspondent.

Kelly recently spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald about her life with longtime partner journalist and author Marion Frith, saying you need to have a really supportive partner when you do breakfast radio because the punishing schedule of early morning starts affects everyone in the household.

While she won’t be getting up 3am anymore, Fran Kelly is remaining with the national broadcaster. She will continue hosting the political podcast The Party Room, alongside Patricia Karvelas and will play a big part in the broadcasters 2022 election coverage.

A new RN Breakfast host will be announced in due course.

OIP Staff

