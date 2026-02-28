‘Frauds’ brings together Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones

Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones are two of the greatest actors of their generation and in this new British series they’re together for the first time.

The six part series follows the adventures of Bert (Roberta) and Sam (Samantha). Bert’s just been released from a Spanish prison on compassionate grounds, and she teams up with former con partner Sam for one last big job.

Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime.

Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it’s the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both.

Whittaker is has notched up a long list of memorable roles in recent years including Broadchurch, Trust Me, One Night, Time and Toxic Town, while also making history taking on the lead in the iconic Doctor Who. Jones has an equally impressive resume with Scott and Bailey, Doctor Foster, Vigil, Gentleman Jack and the recent series Hostage.

Together they’re a brilliant duo in this series that has strong feminist themes and mountains of laughs, drama and heart.

Also in the cast is Talisa Garcia, Horacio Colome, Abdul Salis, Elizabeth Berrington, and Karan Gill.

Frauds will have it’s Australian premiere on Sunday 15th March 8.50pm on ABC and can also be seen on ABC iView.