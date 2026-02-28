Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Frauds’ brings together Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones

Culture

Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones are two of the greatest actors of their generation and in this new British series they’re together for the first time.

The six part series follows the adventures of Bert (Roberta) and Sam (Samantha). Bert’s just been released from a Spanish prison on compassionate grounds, and she teams up with former con partner Sam for one last big job.

- Advertisement -

Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime.

Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it’s the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both.

Whittaker is has notched up a long list of memorable roles in recent years including Broadchurch, Trust Me, One Night, Time and Toxic Town, while also making history taking on the lead in the iconic Doctor Who. Jones has an equally impressive resume with Scott and Bailey, Doctor Foster, Vigil, Gentleman Jack and the recent series Hostage.

Together they’re a brilliant duo in this series that has strong feminist themes and mountains of laughs, drama and heart.

Also in the cast is Talisa Garcia, Horacio Colome, Abdul Salis, Elizabeth Berrington, and Karan Gill.

Frauds will have it’s Australian premiere on Sunday 15th March 8.50pm on ABC and can also be seen on ABC iView.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | The TV show 'Roseanne' featured a lesbian kiss

0
Roseanne locked lips with Mariel Hemmingway in 1994.
Community

Albany Pride’s shining light brings hope of a bright future

0
While Albany celebrates Pride in style, Kevin Blythe keeps watch and quietly shows his support.
Culture

Revealed: Art market and exhibition shines spotlight on Aboriginal artists

0
WA's largest Aboriginal art market and exhibition returns to Boorloo this April.
Culture

‘All About Ella’ celebrates the music of Ella Fitzgerald

0
Songstress Catherine Summers is celebrating the incredible career and talent of the fabulous Ella Fitzgerald.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | The TV show 'Roseanne' featured a lesbian kiss

0
Roseanne locked lips with Mariel Hemmingway in 1994.
Community

Albany Pride’s shining light brings hope of a bright future

0
While Albany celebrates Pride in style, Kevin Blythe keeps watch and quietly shows his support.
Culture

Revealed: Art market and exhibition shines spotlight on Aboriginal artists

0
WA's largest Aboriginal art market and exhibition returns to Boorloo this April.
Culture

‘All About Ella’ celebrates the music of Ella Fitzgerald

0
Songstress Catherine Summers is celebrating the incredible career and talent of the fabulous Ella Fitzgerald.
News

Victorians urged to come forward if they have been victims of gay bashings

0
Thorne Harbour Health is urging people to share their experiences with an upcoming parliamentary inquiry.

On This Gay Day | The TV show 'Roseanne' featured a lesbian kiss

OUTinPerth -
Roseanne locked lips with Mariel Hemmingway in 1994.
Read more

Albany Pride’s shining light brings hope of a bright future

Graeme Watson -
While Albany celebrates Pride in style, Kevin Blythe keeps watch and quietly shows his support.
Read more

Revealed: Art market and exhibition shines spotlight on Aboriginal artists

OUTinPerth -
WA's largest Aboriginal art market and exhibition returns to Boorloo this April.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture