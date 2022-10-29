Free film screenings return to Northbridge Piazza for Spring & Summer

After a two year hiatus, the annual free season of event film screenings at City of Perth Northbridge Piazza & Superscreen is returning for a colourful Spring & Summer 2022.

With films for both kids and adults multiple nights a week, the season’s curator David Downie is welcoming the return of free all-ages friendly events to Northbridge’s dedicated community space.

“Northbridge is simply a better place when it’s able to be enjoyed by everyone in the community and this film season offers something for everybody,” said Downie.

“This is the perfect season to get out of the house and here’s something to bring friends and loved ones together that’s not going to break the bank.”

For the adults, Date Night is back each Wednesday til 21 December, celebrating love in all its cinematic forms with friendship flicks, rom-coms and cult classics – the perfect opportunity to grab dinner and a movie – with a special selection for Pride month in November.

Free Flicks for Kids and Date Night films in December (soon to be announced) promise to take on a holiday flavour under the banner Festive Flicks.

In the meantime, the Piazza will also welcome back music lovers 29 & 30 October, warming up for the Perth International Jazz Festival with their official program Jazz On Film (curated by Revelation), showcasing some of the great and surprising moments, sounds and artists of the jazz movement.

Film goers all season are invited to arrive early and settle in on one of the Piazza’s comfy beanbags as each film’s proceeded by free live entertainment, from kids magicians to stellar local musicians, including Magic Matt, Mike DeGrussa, and Little Miss Squeezebox.

Bring a picnic and rug or head out for a meal in the heart of Northbridge.

For more on the Spring/Summer 2022 Film Season at City of Perth Northbridge Piazza & Superscreen head to visitperth.com

